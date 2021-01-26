COMPTON (CBSLA) — Compton Unified School District and St. John’s Well Child & Family Center have partnered to operate mass community vaccination sites at schools throughout the city, it was announced Tuesday.

The partnership, the first of its kind in Los Angeles County, plans to vaccinate tens of thousands of Compton residents once community vaccination begins.

St. John’s will provide nurses and frontline staff to provide thousands of vaccinations per day and Compton Unified will provide school gymnasium and auditorium sites as well as staff to support the effort.

The district is the first in the state to establish schools as mass vaccination venues, according to the district.

“We realized that we have the space, and in ideal locations throughout the community to help health officials reach many in our Compton community,” said Micah Ali, president of the school district. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to lock arms with St. John’s Well Child and Family Center to ensure that Compton residents receive the vaccine as soon as possible once it becomes available.”

The agreement comes after an almost year-long partnership between St. John’s and Compton Unified to provide COVID-19 testing to students, staff and residents of Compton.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)