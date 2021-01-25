SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County woman is accused of stabbing her husband in what police suspect was an attempted murder-suicide.
32-year-old Michelle Gutierrez was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.
She was being held on $1 million bail in her husband’s death.
Police were called to the 1000 block of West Bishop Street about 9:30 a.m. last Thursday for a domestic disturbance incident, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Gutierrez was found with serious knife wounds to her upper chest area and was taken to a hospital for her injuries.
Investigators found her husband’s body inside the house, suspecting that it was a failed murder-suicide attempt.
The couple’s two children, aged 9 and 10, ran to a relative’s home during the dispute, Bertagna said.
The man’s full name has not yet been released.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)