RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County announced Monday that it would allow businesses to reopen under purple tier restrictions.

The announcement came after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted regional stay-at-home orders and re-implemented the state’s tier system due to what he called a marked improvement in key pandemic metrics across the state.

“So many of our small businesses that have shouldered significant burden throughout this pandemic can now refocus on their recovery,” Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor, said in a statement. “While some of our businesses may be reopening, we cannot lose sight of the fact that coronavirus continues to be widespread throughout all of Southern California. It is absolutely critical that we continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings and practice good hygiene to slow the spread.”

Businesses such as restaurants and gyms were told they could resume outdoor business with modifications, while personal care businesses like hair salons, barber shops and nail salons were allowed to operate indoors, again with modifications to prevent further spread of the virus.

More information about safe business reopening could be found on the county’s website.

On Monday, the county added 2,381 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 264,363 cases and 2,857 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 186,119 had recovered.

There were 1,304 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 334 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.