HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The driver of an SUV is wanted Monday in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Huntington Beach.
The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Goldenwest Street, north of Oxford Drive. Huntington Beach police say they received several 911 calls that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
Police arrived to find several people trying to help the critically injured man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
A preliminary investigation determined the man was apparently crossing Goldenwest outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a black SUV. Police say the SUV did not stop and was last seen going west on Oxford Drive with significant damage to its front-end windshield. The man was hit by a second vehicle, but the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Huntington Beach police traffic Investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670 or Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5663.