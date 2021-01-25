CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have died after apparently being electrocuted by downed power lines in Panorama City early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 14700 block of Tupper Street, near Cedros Avenue, at about 2:45 p.m. where a man and a woman were found dead at the scene. They may have been electrocuted by downed power lines when they went outside to investigate a loud sound.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as 53-year-old Ferdinand Tejada. He is reportedly the father of the woman, identified as 20-year-old Janine Reyn Tejada.

Power was shut off to the immediate area as a precaution.

An investigation is continuing into the deaths.