LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The world of television broadcasting is mourning the death of legend Larry King.

King passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87.

Tributes to the late media legend began pouring in on social media once the news was announced.

RELATED: Broadcast Legend Larry King Dies At 87

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

“Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview,” CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour posted on Twitter. “His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on `Larry King Live.’ May he Rest in Peace.”

Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann also posted about the late broadcast legend, sharing a thread of memories about King.

“It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning,” Olbermann wrote. “While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him.”

My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing 1) 25 years ago… pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

He continued, “I don’t know how many of the thousands of us he genuinely treated this intensely and thoughtfully had that kind of professional element to the relationship. But Larry was as smart about what would work on radio and TV as anybody I’ve ever known. And he cherished his friends.”

In an interview with CNN, former executive producer of “Larry King Live,” Wendy Walker, said that King “treated every guest the same. It didn’t matter if it was a president or…somebody off the street.”

“That’s why he was as good as he was,” she added.

TV host Ryan Seacrest mourned the loss of his friend and mentor on social media as well.

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021

“I lost a dear friend and mentor,” he wrote. “Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King.”