LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Broadcast legend Larry King died Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87.

King’s company, Ora Media, announced the news on Twitter.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said on Twitter.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions.

“He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

No cause of death was given at this time. King was hospitalized in late December after contracting COVID-19.

King became a household name as the host of CNN’s “Larry King Live,” which he hosted for decades after a successful run as the host of “The Lary King Show” radio show in the 1970s.

The Brooklyn native stepped down from his CNN show in 2012. He has continued to work in television broadcasting since then, hosting “Larry King Now” from 2012 to 2020 in Hulu and RT America.

He also hosted a weekly show, “Politicking with Larry King,” on the same channels.

Tributes to the late media legend began pouring in on social media once the news was announced.

“Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview,” CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour posted on Twitter. “His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on `Larry King Live.’ May he Rest in Peace.”

King has experienced several health problems over the years, including a heart attack in 1987, the removal of a cancerous tumor in 2017, an angioplasty in 2019, and a stroke in March 2019. He also had Type 2 diabetes.

In 2020, King lost two of his five children within a few weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.

King is survived by three sons, Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon.

“Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time,” Ora Media said.

