LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities have detained a man in connection with the slaying of a woman at a home in Lancaster early Friday morning.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Morningside Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.
They arrived to find a woman in her 40s dead inside the home and a man at the scene covered in blood, a sheriff’s spokesperson told reporters.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Authorities believe the man lived nearby and the killing may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. He was taken into custody. His name was also not released.
The exact cause of the woman’s death was not immediately disclosed.