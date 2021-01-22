CSUN Soccer Star Danny Trejo Gets Warm Welcome To LAFC From 'Machete' Star Danny TrejoThe 22-year-old Cal State Northridge soccer star, who just happens to share a name with a well-known actor and local restaurateur, was one of three players selected by the Los Angeles pro soccer team in the Major League Soccer Super Draft.

NFL Exec: Inviting 7,500 Healthcare Workers To Super Bowl Is Meant To 'Bring A Bit Of Joy To Those Who Have Saved So Many Lives'Peter O'Reilly Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events for the NFL says the league wanted to honor and celebrate healthcare heroes while using the platform of the Super Bowl to educate people on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies At 86According to CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV, Aaron passed away Friday morning. The cause of death was not confirmed.