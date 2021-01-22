LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Portions of Lower World Way and the Sepulveda Boulevard access ramp near Los Angeles International Airport will be closed for construction starting Monday through Feb. 5.
The two right lanes on Lower World Way will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. along with a single lane of the southbound Sepulveda Boulevard access ramp, according to Los Angeles World Airport officials.
From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., a single lane of Lower World Way and the southbound Sepulveda Boulevard access ramp will be closed, officials said.
Crews will be conducting a modified lane configuration from World Way to southbound Sepulveda Boulevard.
