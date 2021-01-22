LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire which broke out at a vacant home in Hollywood Friday morning — and then jumped to two other nearby homes and an apartment building — left two people hurt, including a firefighter.
The large blaze was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Bronson Avenue. Firefighters responded to find a vacant one-story house with heavy flames, the L.A. Fire Department reports.
The blaze then spread to an adjacent two-story craftsman-style house to its north, along with a guest house that was sitting on the same property as the craftsman.
It also jumped to a three-story garden-style apartment building, the fire department said.
It took about 100 firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the brunt of the fire.
A man who lives in the apartment complex was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a burn injury, while a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury as well.
The cause is under investigation. The extent of the damage to each of the structures was also not confirmed.