LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Danny Trejo has been selected by the LAFC in the MLS Super Draft. No, not that Danny Trejo.

The 22-year-old Cal State Northridge soccer star, who just happens to share a name with a well-known actor and local restaurateur, was one of three players selected by the Los Angeles pro soccer team in the Major League Soccer Super Draft. Trejo, who has played three seasons for the Matadors, was taken in the first round.

Blessed & thankful to be drafted by @LAFC. This has been my dream since I was a kid and nothing was stopping me until I get there. I want to thank all the people that have helped me along the way, GOD, & my family. This is just the beginning & I am ready for this new challenge. pic.twitter.com/Nn6DW8A7II — Danny Trejo (@dtrejo_10) January 22, 2021

Trejo has tallied 26 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches for the Matadors. As a freshman in 2017, he was selected to the Big West All-Freshman Team and chosen to the Second Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference the next year. In 2019, he was named Big West Offensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference, and was one of 40 players picked to play in the inaugural Adidas MLS College Showcase.

LAFC’s selection of Trejo did not escape the notice of one of its fans – “Machete” actor and Trejo’s Tacos owner and founder Danny Trejo.

“From one Danny Trejo to another, let’s see what you got homes. Congrats on being selected in the MLS Super Draft,” Trejo said in a video posted to Twitter. “Welcome to the black and gold.”

@officialDannyT I promise to slice defenders like a machete 🤝💛🖤 https://t.co/SfQaU3jogW — Danny Trejo (@dtrejo_10) January 22, 2021

According to CSUN head coach Terry Davila, Trejo is “the best overall player to ever walk through our program.”