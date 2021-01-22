LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Friday more than 441,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, which includes more than 353,000 first doses and over 8,800 second doses.

Health officials anticipate most of the doses L.A. will receive next week will be second doses.

Some L.A. residents have reported three to four hour wait times at Dodger Stadium as people rush to get vaccinated. But health officials said the demand outweighs the supply.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed concern Thursday at the pace that vaccines are being distributed during a surge of COVID-19 cases that is overwhelming local hospitals.

Garcetti said he is hoping vaccine makers will ramp up production in the coming days under the new Biden Administration, and more companies will get emergency use authorizations to increase the supply.

The pace of vaccinations is largely dependent on the number of doses the county receives each week, he added.

Concerned health officials said Friday if vaccinations continue to be administered at the pace they are going in Los Angeles County, the effort to build herd immunity against coronavirus will extend well into next year.

“If the flow of doses into the county remains at the current level of approximately 150,000 doses per week, the vaccination effort will likely extend well into 2022,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Simon added L.A. would have to start receiving more than three-times the doses currently being provided each week to get a majority of people in the county vaccinated by the summertime.