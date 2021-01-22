LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – A bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over with 48 people inside, killing one person and injuring 33 others.
It happened around 12:21 p.m. Friday at Mile Post 5 on Diamond Bar Road, according to a deputy with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona. The Las Vegas-based bus was driving to the landmark when it crashed for an unknown reason.
Two people were critically injured and airlifted to Las Vegas. Seven others had “significant injuries,” deputies said. Thirty-three people were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona.
The Red Cross of Central & Northern Arizona tweeted Friday that they are monitoring the situation.
The names of the victims have not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.