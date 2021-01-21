LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from Variety.
Chappelle performed a show Wednesday night at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas and was scheduled to perform Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, but has since canceled those shows, Variety reported.
The 47-year-old has not experienced any symptoms from the virus, but has reportedly quarantined.
Chappelle has been performing socially-distanced shows since June in Ohio with rapid tests for the audience and regular tests for himself and his crew.