MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — Dogs are often called man’s best friend, but sometimes the four-legged creatures are the ones in need of a friend.

“I have always loved animals,” David Glazer said. “I have great empathy for them.”

Glazer is a volunteer at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills, a full-service animal welfare organization focused on finding animals their forever homes.

“We have a complete vet hospital here, medical facility, all the animals get spayed/neutered,” Glazer said. “They get their shots. Any medical attention that they need is all done here.

“And then our adoption staff and foster staff … try to match up the people’s needs with the dogs,” he continued. “Because everybody has different needs.”

Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles works collaboratively with animal rescue groups, city shelters and individuals dedicated to making Los Angeles a no-kill city.

“We have so many animals in this country being killed unnecessarily because shelters don’t have space, and euthanasia sometimes is the only answer,” Glazer said. “So that’s why we try to encourage people to adopt rather than buying.”

And over the last 10 months, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, adoptions have been through the roof. The facility, which can house up to 120 dogs, currently has about 15.

“I think for a lot of people working at home gave them the opportunity to say, ‘Well, I’ve got the time now. I mean, I can work. I can have a dog. I can have a cat. You know, I can spend this time and help an animal and have some companionship as well,'” Glazer said of the increase in adoptions.

Ultimately Glazer and other volunteers lend their hands to help dogs who in turn help people, creating a situation where everybody wins.

“The biggest lesson that I think I’ve learned is I cannot save every dog, but what I can do is make the world of difference to an individual dog,” Glazer said. “If I can give that one dog some love, then I’ve done my part.”

More information about Best Friends Society of L.A. can be found on the organization’s website.