SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 37-year-old man housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died Thursday morning from medical complications after testing positive for COVID-19, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
According to the department, the man, whose name has not been released, was booked into jail in August 2017 by the Fullerton Police Department on suspicion of homicide and attempted murder. He tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 and was taken to a local hospital on Jan. 6 for treatment.
He is the second Orange County inmate to die from medical complications of COVID-19, and just one of 2,270 who have tested positive for the virus. As of Thursday, there were 61 COVID-19 positive inmates, the department said.
The in-custody death will be reviewed by OCSD and investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.