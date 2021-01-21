LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct D.U.I. checkpoints Friday and Saturday nights in an attempt to stop impaired driving.
The checkpoints will be conducted from 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The locations were selected based on a history of D.U.I. crashes and arrests, the L.A.P.D. said.
The department reminded the public that impaired driving can happen while under the influence of marijuana or prescription medications, not only alcohol.
On Friday, the checkpoints will be set up at Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles as well as Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue in Marina Del Rey.
On Saturday, the checkpoints will be set up at Sepulveda Boulevard and Rayen Street in North Hills, Western Avenue and 39th Street in South Los Angeles, as well as Western Avenue and Venice Boulevard in Harvard Heights.
