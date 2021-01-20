LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In light of the pandemic, various events that would normally take place in Washington D.C. on inauguration day have been converted to virtual celebrations.
This year there will be an online “Parade Across America,” billed by the inaugural committee as featuring diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrating America’s heroes, and highlighting the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the nation.
The public has been strongly encouraged to refrain from travel to Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration due to COVID-19.
The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles will be among the parade participants as part of DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic,” which will also feature Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge.
The chorus was formed in 2015. It describes itself as the nation’s first all trans-identified chorus, consisting of transgender, non-binary, intersex, gender-non-conforming and gender-fluid individuals.
The parade is set to begin at 12:15 p.m. PST. It will be hosted by actor, director and producer Tony Goldwyn. Other participants include comedian Jon Stewart, the alternative rock band New Radicals, performing together for the first time since 1999, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Olympians Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky, and Nathan Chen.
