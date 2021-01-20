SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County will open a second regional COVID-19 vaccine super site Saturday at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, officials announced Wednesday.

“We are proud to partner with the County of Orange and Soka University to be a part of this important step towards ending this pandemic,’ Aliso Viejo Mayor Tiffany Ackley said. “The opening of a Super POD site in the City of Aliso Viejo expands access to the COVID-19 vaccine for all residents across the county.”

The county said it was continuing to move forward with plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available, but said it was facing ongoing supply limitations that the O.C. Health Care Agency was hoping to remedy by continuously requesting additional doses from the state.

“Orange County is working around the clock to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone who wants it,” Andrew Do, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said. “This second vaccination site at Soka University will allow us to vaccinate thousands more residents every day.”

RELATED: OC Reports 1,701 New COVID-19 Cases, Surpasses 2,500 Total Deaths

The county has said that it planned to open at least five vaccine super sites throughout the county in a phased approach as additional doses of the vaccine become available.

“We understand that there are many residents who are anxious to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage people to remain patient as we work to dispense our limited supply of vaccine to eligible individuals,” Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee said.

Appointments are currently available for people who work or live in Orange County and fall within the state’s Phase 1A tier, including those 65 and older. More information about who is eligible or how to make an appointment can be found online.

The county’s first vaccine super site was opened Jan. 13 at the Disneyland Resort and, though it has been closed this week due to high winds, the county said there have been approximately 21,782 vaccines administered to eligible residents and workers.