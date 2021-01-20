LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was tied for second in the NFL in sacks as part of the league’s No. 1‐ranked defense, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
The seventh-year defensive tackle becomes the Pro Football Writers Association’s DPOY for the second time in three seasons (2018 and 2020) and the only DT to win it twice.
Donald started all 16 games and had 45 total tackles (27 solo), 14 tackles for loss, a team‐leading 13.5 sacks for minus‐86 yards, 26 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He had 10 games with at least one‐half sack and eight contests with one sack or more.
Donald’s career‐high four‐sack game for minus‐23 yards in Week 5 at Washington earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
He was selected to the PFWA’s 2020 All‐NFL and All‐NFC teams.