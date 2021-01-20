LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A portion of westbound Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight while crews install a traffic signal mast arm.
The westbound lanes will be closed between Aviation Boulevard and Bellanca Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to LAX officials.
Traffic will be detoured north on Aviation Boulevard, west on Arbor Vitae Street and south on Airport Boulevard before vehicles can rejoin Century Boulevard.
The traffic signal mast arm will be installed in the area of the Metro Crenshaw/LAX Project at Century and Aviation boulevards.
Officials said drivers heading to LAX should plan for delays and allow additional time.
