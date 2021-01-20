FONTANA (CBSLA) — A pursuit related to a criminal investigation ended in Fontana Wednesday with one person dead and two others hospitalized, police said.
According to the Fontana Police Department, officers began pursuing a vehicle at about 12:05 p.m. The driver of the vehicle led officers through the cities of Fontana, Rialto and Rancho Cucamonga.
At approximately 12:15 p.m., the driver exited the 210 Freeway at Beech Avenue, allegedly failed to stop at the posted intersection and collided with an uninvolved vehicle, police said.
Both occupants of the uninvolved vehicle sustained major injuries in the crash, one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger of the uninvolved vehicle and the pursuit suspect were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.
Authorities said Beech Avenue, from Highland to Sierra Lakes Parkway, was expected to be closed while the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducts its investigation.