LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while San Bernardino County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 564 newly confirmed cases and 31 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 251,000 cases and 2,676 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 171,354 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,514 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 335 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 805 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 256,914 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 239,248 had recovered and 1,560 died.
There were 1,477 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 325 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
Ventura County health officials reported 673 newly confirmed cases and 26 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 62,774 cases and 462 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 55,708 had recovered.
There were 414 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 88 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday evening, 2,028,060 Riverside County residents, 2,037,146 San Bernardino County residents and 882,533 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.