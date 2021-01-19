(WCCO/CBS Local) — The second round of federal stimulus payments have been slow in reaching some bank accounts, and they’re causing some confusion.
Some aren’t getting a direct deposit or a check. Instead, it’s a pre-paid debit card. And this new form of payment is catching people off guard, including Cheri Schwartz, who hesitated when she recently opened a letter in the mail.
“It had like the U.S. Treasury seal. Looked very legitimate,” Schwartz said. “There has been so much news of scams, of people trying to steal your money, especially with seniors such as myself.”
Inside was an “Economic Impact Payment Card,” which operates just like a pre-paid Visa gift card. Eight-million Americans will get their second stimulus payment this way even if some got a check the first time around.
(credit: CBS)
Are people right to be concerned that this might be a scam? WCCO asked this question to Boa Vang with the Better Business Bureau.
“A consumer out there should be concerned about suspicious activity,” Vang said. “You may not know it’s coming in a pre-paid debit form.”
So how can you verify this isn’t a scam? First, the white envelope will display the U.S. Department of Treasury Seal. The card itself should be a Visa, with the back of it identifying the issuing bank. You will then call a toll-free number to activate the card, which is right when Schwartz became concerned.
“And at the point that they asked me to give the last six digits of the Social Security number. That’s when I hung up,” Schwartz said.
Vang says in this case, including a portion of your Social Security number is needed to activate the card. Schwartz’s husband took her card to the bank, who then helped him activate it.
“Do research on it, don’t just jump in with both feet,” Schwartz said.
Consider the following options for living it up in the City of Angels on and around this very German holiday which began in Munich two centuries ago to appropriately commemorate the royal wedding of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Party on, Bavarian-style!
[caption id="attachment_824454" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Gary I./yelp)[/caption]
Oktoberfest
Alpine Village
833 W Torrance Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90502
(310) 327-4384
http://alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest/
Date: Through October 27, 2018 at midnight
Billed as home to Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village's festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?
[caption id="attachment_426635" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)[/caption]
Oktoberfest DTLA
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 847-4970
www.oktoberfestdtla.com
Date: October 20 and 21, 2018 at 2 p.m.
The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer--including the best from local breweries as well as Germany's Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.
[caption id="attachment_680180" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Karen E./Yelp)[/caption]
Wurstküche Oktoberfest
Wurstküche Restaurant
625 Lincoln Blvd.
Venice, CA 90291
(213) 687-4444
https://www.wurstkuche.com/#oktoberfest-section
Date: Various dates in October 2018 at 4 p.m.
Enticing sausages from artisanal butchers topped with sautéed sweet peppers or sauerkraut or both are on the menu as are vegetarian bratwursts, kielbasas and Italian links. Entertainment comes straight from the Munich Boom-Steiners and dress code dictates your best Bavarian attire with lederhosen and dirndl skirts leading this sartorial list. Oh, and practice your yodeling. You may be called on to show off in the spirit of this occasion.