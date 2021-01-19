SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Crews stopped the forward progress of a wind-driven brush fire burning Tuesday near the westbound 10 Freeway in the San Dimas area.
The Kellogg Fire erupted early Tuesday afternoon west of Kellogg Drive, amid a red flag warning of high fire danger due to strong winds and low humidity, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
As of 2:12 p.m., the fire had burned 40 acres, according to LACoFD.
**UPDATE** The #KelloggFire is now 40-50 acres. #LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 19, 2021
The fire was burning uphill in the area, authorities said.
Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread on the fire at 40 acres and as of 3:09 p.m. it was 40 percent contained.
Crews were continuing to further extend containment lines while dampening hotspots.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)