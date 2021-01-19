BELL (CBSLA) – A woman crashed her car into the living room of a Bell home during a pursuit early Tuesday morning.
The chase began at around 2:10 a.m. when California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull over a Nissan Altima for speeding.
The driver and sole occupant of the car refused to stop, prompting a chase that came to an end when the Altima slammed into a home at King and Brompton avenue, wedging itself in a living room wall.
No one inside the home was hurt. It’s unclear if the driver was injured or if she was taken into custody, CHP said. She was not identified.
A financial estimate of the damage to the home was not confirmed.