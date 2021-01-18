PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – At least two horses have been killed in a barn fire in Pico Rivera early Monday morning.
The blaze broke out at around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Durfee Avenue.
Los Angeles County firefighters responded to find several barns behind a home ablaze.
At least two horses died in the fire and another two were rescued, the fire department said. There was no word of any injuries to people.
Crews were still battling the flames as of 5 a.m. The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.