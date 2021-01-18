SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Monday reported 2,881 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 254,094 cases and 1,560 deaths.
Health officials also reported there were 1,602 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 331 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from last week. Of those who had contracted the virus, 231,427 had recovered.
To date, San Bernardino County has received 75,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 38,770 had already been administered.
Appointments for vaccines were available for residents 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers under Phase 1A Tiers 1-3 who live and work within San Bernardino County. Appointments can be made online.
With test results available for 2,018,365 individuals, the county’s overall positivity rate was 12.6%.
Neither Riverside nor Ventura counties released updated data due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.