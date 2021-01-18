SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — The South Pasadena Police Department Monday announced the death of 30-year-old Police Assistant Bayron Salguero, who died Saturday from complications of COVID-19.

“Though he was with us for only a short time, he quickly became a part of our family,” the department said in a Facebook post. “He had a great attitude and was admired by everyone for his work ethic and willingness to learn.”

According to the department, Salguero had just completed the dispatch training program and was scheduled to start his new shift next week.

Javier Alvarado, Salguero’s future brother-in-law, set up a GoFundMe page late Sunday night to help cover outstanding medical expenses and funeral costs.

“He was the kindest person you could have ever imagined being around,” Alvarado wrote. “His ability to make people smile and bring joy to every person he met is the type of quality that is rare and pure. He was the type of person that would do anything to brighten up anyone’s day and do his best to help anyone in need.”

Alvarado said Salguero was diagnosed in 2015 with systemic capillary leak syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by recurrent attacks associated with a rapid fall in blood pressure, that “almost took his legs.”

Salguero was able to overcome the debilitating effects of the condition, but it left him at high risk to become severely ill from COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $15,000.

