LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another Los Angeles family has joined the group of Southern California residents mourning the loss of a loved one due to the coronavirus.

Two family members, a mother and father, both died from the virus within a week of one another.

The couple, 48-year-old Agustin Varela and 47-year-old Areceli Hernandez died earlier this month, leaving behind their sons 24-year-old Alejandro Varela and 19-year-old Adrian Varela.

“We would go to the swap meet too and everything, every Saturday and Sunday,” said Alejandro, reflecting on memories with his parents. “They were really good with us, my dad and my mom. They were really nice and everything… they gave us everything we wanted.”



Delores Segura, who worked with Agustin Varela for more than a decade at Tropical Plaza Landscaping, said Varela never took one day off work until he contracted the coronavirus.

“He was a really nice guy he was very outgoing, very respectful, always showed up on time, very responsible,” Segura said. “He always came to work with a smile.”

Hernandez worked making car supplies and was also beloved by her co-workers and friends.

Each of their employers set up funds to help pay for their funerals and to help their sons.