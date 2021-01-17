MALIBU (CBSLA) — Crews Sunday were at the scene in Malibu where one person has been found dead following a structure fire that spread to brush.

Two others were injured in the fire, which started around 3:30 a.m. at a home at Rambla Pacifico Street north of the Pacific Coast Highway. The flames then spread to brush. At its height, 200 firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze.

“It came in as a reported structure fire. When units showed up on scene, they found a two story home that was well-involved with fire, with fire spread into the brush,” Sean Ferguson, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Ferguson said the fire spread to about four acres, noting that firefighters have since been able to stop its spread.

“Thankfully, we were able to stop that forward spread before it impacted nearby homes as well,” he said. “We do have one confirmed fatality inside the home as well.”

Of the injured, one person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries. Another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ferguson said the cause of the fire was under investigation.