LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — 46-year-old Brandon Finley was struck and killed on Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles by a carjacker, and now police are trying to track down that suspect.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The following photos were released of the hit-and-run suspect, who was wearing a blue hoodie and reportedly changed into a white one.

“I’m just disappointed and sad it happened to my dad, a man who was actually trying to do great in his life. Who was doing great,” said Koi, the victim’s daughter.

Finley, who was riding a bicycle to meet a group of other riders, was hit by a suspect driving a stolen white pick-up truck.

“I was waiting for (Brandon). We were supposed to leave at 8:15. I looked around, I didn’t see him. I said, we can’t leave yet,” said Finley’s friend Andre Stanton.

Finley died at the scene and was a victim of what the LAPD described as a crime spree.

The first in a series of crimes happened when the suspect jumped into a truck on Wilshire Boulevard as a driver was delivering newspapers. That driver tried to stop the suspect but ended up escaping with minor injuries.

Witnesses say when the suspect was speeding and weaving through traffic when he struck Brandon Finley.

After he hit Finley, they said he kept driving towards Skid Row and crashed into two other vehicles, before fleeing on foot.

If you have information about the incident, family and police urge you to call the LAPD at 213- 833-3713. After-hours calls can be made at 1-877-527-3247 and anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.