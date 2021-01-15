VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) – Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were able to find and arrest a man accused of sexually assaulting a young child due to tips from the community.
Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Area Sexual Assault detectives thanked the community for assistance in the arrest of Daniel VelascoMoreno. He is accused of sexual assault of a minor 10-years of age or younger from November 2019 through September 2020.
Police arrested VelascoMoreno Thursday around 2:30 p.m. near the 13100 block of Oxnard Street in Sherman Oaks.
Police said VelascoMoreno was a counselor who worked with children with an absence or deficit in their attention span, language, and social skills.
He is currently held with a $1,250,000 bail.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on possible additional victims is asked to call L.A.P.D. Detective John Eastburn at (818) 832-0918, or Detective Ruben Arellano, at (818) 832-1167.