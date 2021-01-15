LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials asked on Friday to help identify a hospital patient who was admitted after being struck by a vehicle while cycling.
The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle around 8 a.m. Tuesday by a vehicle at Island Avenue and West Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington.
He did not have any identification when he arrived at the hospital, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) said.
The man was described as 5’5″ and 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is roughly 30 years old and has a thin mustache, DHS said.
It’s unclear if the driver that struck him stopped to render aid, or if there will be any charges.
Anyone with information that could help identify the man is urged to call the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at 424-306-6310.
