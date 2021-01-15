THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – The cause of a wildfire in Thousand Oaks remained under investigation Friday as firefighters worked closer to containing the blaze.
Despite strong wind gusts, full containment on the Erbes Fire was expected by Friday evening, according to Ventura County fire officials.
Up to 250 acres have been charred in the fire.
The Erbes Fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the north side of Erbes Road, near Sunset Hills Boulevard by the 23 Freeway.
About 70 homes were evacuated. However, the evacuation order was lifted a little before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Ventura County Fire Department crews prevented the flames from reaching any homes, and no one was hurt.
“We are gonna go out and get some Starbucks for them (the firefighters), at least, all we can do, you know” grateful Thousand Oaks homeowner told Enrico Soracco Friday morning.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.