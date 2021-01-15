INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed at a massive street intersection in Inglewood Friday. Police are still looking for the suspect.
It happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Century Boulevard. Police discovered a male victim on the southwest corner suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Oswald Figueroa of the Inglewood Police Department.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Figueroa said. There was no information on who the shooter might be or the circumstances that lead up to the victim being shot.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department’s homicide bureau at 310-412-5246.
