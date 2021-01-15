LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter, were both honored Friday at the 50th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Brotherhood Celebration Breakfast.

Roberts received the Brotherhood Award during the 9 a.m. live-streamed event.

“I am so proud of what we do on the field, but I am doubly proud of what we’ve done off the field,” Roberts said. “The leaders that I know have the biggest hearts, the willingness to hear people, and the relentlessness to make a difference in people’s lives. I am honored. Seeing all that YMCA L.A. has done, it just motivates me that much more.”

“Our team has reached new heights because of Dave’s ability to create an environment where everyone – players, coaches and staff of different ages, races, nationalities and beliefs – is equal, feels valued and able to unite behind a shared goal,” said Stan Kasten, President of the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Robinson, the vice-chair of the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Major League Baseball’s educational consultant, received the Human Dignity Award.

“I grew up with my dad as an activist. It was part of my life. Our dining room table was a discussion point for the Civil Rights Movement,” she said. “Thank you for bringing us all back to this moment in history when Dr. King changed our lives and taught us about peace and freedom…and made us want to work towards it. Thank you for this award, I am truly touched.”

Author, speaker and entrepreneur Stedman Graham was the keynote speaker for the event.

The 92nd anniversary of the birth of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will also be marked Friday by a virtual version of the annual Peace March by students at Tom Bradley Global Awareness Magnet Elementary School in Leimert Park and a virtual reading of children’s books about the civil rights movement.

