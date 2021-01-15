SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency Friday reported 3,158 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 82 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 205,911 cases and 2,277 deaths.
Officials said the high number of deaths reported were due to “data transmission delays between CalConnect and CalREDIE.”
We have posted the #OCCOVID19 cases reported to us today at https://t.co/XiphdjsVuR. Please know that the high number of deaths reported out today (from a data perspective) are due to data transmission delays between CalConnect and CalREDIE. pic.twitter.com/xE1R7L5BvR
— OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 15, 2021
Since Sunday, the county has reported 236 deaths. Last week, the county reported a total of 140 fatalities. Of the deaths reported Friday, 12 were residents in skilled nursing facilities and five lived in assisted living facilities — bringing pandemic totals to 721 residents of skilled nursing facilities and 248 assisted living facility residents.
Health officials reported COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 2,169 on Thursday to 2,101 on Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units also dropped from 544 Thursday to 534 Friday, though the county’s state-adjusted ICU bed availability remained at zero.
On Thursday, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said the county’s positivity rate has declined slightly over the past several days, dropping from 19.75% five days ago to 18%.
