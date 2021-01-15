LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 419 newly confirmed cases and 118 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 233,899 cases and 2,517 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 151,506 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,563 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 353 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Thursday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,510 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 245,033 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 216,842 had recovered and 1,560 died.
There were 1,660 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 343 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Wednesday.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,736 newly confirmed cases and 11 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 57,611 cases and 412 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 50,154 had recovered.
There were 420 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 82 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Thursday.
As of Friday evening, 1,939,047 Riverside County residents, 1,951,701 San Bernardino County residents and 837,246 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.