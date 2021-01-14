LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A child was shot and wounded in La Puente Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 14200 block of Nelson Avenue at around 9:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The child was struck in the leg.
The child was treated and later released from a hospital, the sheriff’s department told CBSLA early Thursday morning. The victim’s age was not confirmed.
The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed. There was no word on whether any suspects or motive had been identified.