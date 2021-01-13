HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The shuffle of Hollywood Awards season awards shows continues, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards postponed to Easter Sunday to avoid a conflict with the Grammy Awards.
As Southern California continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic, with infections and deaths on the rise, Hollywood productions have screeched to a halt – again – and annual awards shows are being put on hold.
The 27th annual SAG Awards was originally rescheduled for March 14. But the Recording Academy last week announced it would reschedule the Grammy Awards from late January to March 14, creating an unusual awards season conflict. As a result, the SAG Awards moved again, this time to 6 p.m. on April 4, which is also Easter Sunday. The show was also cut its traditional two-hour event in half.
Awards Season, Take 2 🎬 New Year, New Date, Same us
🤩#sagawards will be on @tntdrama and @tbsnetwork on Sunday, April 4 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/SDwYEwQ0xn
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 13, 2021
Nominations for the SAG Awards will be announced Feb. 4. The eligibility period for the awards has also been extended, honoring work released between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.