LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A recall on pet food has been expanded after 70 dogs have died and another 80 or more were sickened due to mold in a popular pet and cat food brand.
Midwestern Pet Foods is expanding an earlier recall of some of its Sportmix products to other dry dog and cat foods with an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022 that were manufactured in its Oklahoma kitchen. The recall includes all dog and cat pet food products made with corn products because they might contain elevated levels of aflatoxin, which is produce from a mold that can grow on corn and other ingredients used in pet food.
The company says they’ve never had a product recall, but have expanded it out of an abundance of caution.
The recall includes the following brands:
- Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
- Pro Pac Performance Puppy
- Splash Fat Cat 32%
- Nunn Better Maintenance
- Sportstrail 50
- Sportmix Original Cat 15
- Sportmix Original Cat 31
- Sportmix Maintenance 44
- Sportmix Maintenance 50
- Sportmix High Protein 50
- Sportmix Energy Plus 44
- Sportmix Energy Plus 50
- Sportmix Stamina 44
- Sportmix Stamina 50
- Sportmix Bite Size 40
- Sportmix Bite Size 44
- Sportmix High Energy 44
- Sportmix High Energy 50
- Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5
- Sportmix Premium Puppy 33
At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets. Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice and/or diarrhea.