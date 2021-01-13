HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man who beat his mother and stepfather to death with a baseball bat remains at large, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Nelson Fermin Garibay, 44, was identified Tuesday as the suspect in a double murder that happened Monday in the 14400 block of Marwood Street in Hacienda Heights. Deputies who responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon were met by a man who said he had been attacked by his brother.

The brother pointed the deputies into the home, where they found a man and a woman with “significant head trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives later determined Garibay had attacked his family with a baseball bat, according to authorities.

The 73-year-old stepfather’s name has not been released. But the 65-year-old mother was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Irma Ruiz De Garibay.

The 37-year-old brother, who was also not identified, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Garibay is described as a Hispanic man about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2001 green Toyota 4Runner with a CA license plate #4RRH063.

Anyone with information about the murders or Garibay’s whereabouts can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.