SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Hollywood memorabilia, now is your chance.
A Sherman Oaks-based gallery is holding a pop culture auction later this month with vintage collectibles from decades of film and television history.
Van Eaton Galleries will be holding the virtual two-day auction on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, featuring more than 660 items.
They include props from classic movies like “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Alien.”
A life-size replica of Rocket Raccoon from the 2018 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” is expected to go for up $30,000.
