LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Fairfax District by a suspect who remained at large Tuesday evening.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Ogden Drive and Melrose Avenue, near North Genessee Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers said the male victim, whose name and age was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital in a private car where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified the shooter or a motive, Cervantes added.
The incident comes as the city of Los Angeles has experienced more than twice the number of homicides during the first 12 days of 2021 than it saw in the same period of 2020, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.
Moore said there had been 19 homicides in 2021, including a teenage boy killed in the San Fernando Valley Monday night and three men killed in South Los Angeles within six hours of each other on Sunday.
