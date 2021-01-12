LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are trying to track down two men wanted for a hate crime which occurred during a pro-Trump rally outside Los Angeles City Hall last week.

Los Angeles police did not provide details on the alleged hate crime, which occurred at around noon on Jan. 6.

Multiple fights broke out that day when dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied outside City Hall in downtown L.A. The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly and six people were arrested on various charges.

Photos also showed a Black woman who was walking near the demonstration being attacked by the protesters. It’s unclear if the suspects are wanted in connection with that incident.

The rally took place on the same day as the violence which erupted in Washington, D.C. when rioters stormed the Capitol building.

Photos of the suspects have been released. One was described as white, 40 to 45 years of age, 6-feet-tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hat with an American flag emblem, and a gray shirt with a “45” logo.

The second was described as white, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black cap, a black tactical vest and ripped jean shorts.

Anyone with information on their identities should call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1248.