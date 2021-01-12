LANCASTER (CBSLA) — An international Christian relief organization is building a field hospital in Lancaster to help the Antelope Valley Hospital deal with its surge in COVID-19 patients.
Volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse are building medical tents that will ultimately serve as a respiratory unit with 50 beds. The field hospital is being built in the parking lot of Antelope Valley Hospital.
The non-profit has been working around the world to help treat COVID-19 patients – a week ago, they built a similar field hospital in North Carolina. Last year, Samaritan’s Purse treated more than 650 COVID-19 patients in Italy, New York City and the Bahamas.
Lancaster, which at last census had a population of about 157,000, has recorded more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19 and 144 related deaths.