DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A 37-year-old man suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Diamond Bar last month has been arrested after he was identified using DNA evidence.
Joel Martinez was arrested Jan. 6 at his Eastvale home on one count each of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, forcible oral copulation and attempted forcible rape.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, a woman was walking to work in the area of Brea Canyon Road and Sapphire Lane when she was approached by a man who asked to borrow her cell phone.
When she told him no, he walked away upset, the sheriff’s department reports. About five minutes later, he snuck up on the woman from behind, put her in a choke hold and dragged her about 100 yards into bushes on the side of the road, where he sexually assaulted her while threatening her with a pocket knife, the sheriff’s department said.
On Jan. 5, Martinez was identified as the suspect with the help of DNA evidence.
He is currently being held on $1.2 million bail.
Investigators believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information on this case or others should call the LASD Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line 877-710-5273.