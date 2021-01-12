LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A decision could potentially be made in the next 24 hours about immediately expanding vaccine availability to people aged 65 and older and others who have serious underlying health conditions, state health officials said Tuesday.
In a virtual briefing, California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said officials are
reviewing new guidance from the federal government encouraging states to re-evaluate COVID-19 vaccination distribution priorities.
According to Ghaly, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed health officials to meet Tuesday to evaluate the new federal guidance.
It comes as Dodger Stadium and other locations around the state have been tapped to serve as mass vaccination sites.
Despite nearly 2.5 million vaccine doses distributed to California, roughly 784,000 shots had been administered as of this past weekend, Newsom said Monday.