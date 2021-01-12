SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — An armed man was shot and wounded by a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy after forcing his way into a gated Santa Clarita neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. in the gated MacMillan Ranch community in the 15900 block of Warm Springs Drive, near Sand Canyon Road.
According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck which he rammed through the security gate of the gated community.
He drove through the neighborhood until he came to a stop in front of a home.
Two people, one of whom was the retired deputy, approached him while he remained in the driver’s seat of the truck.
At that point, he pulled out a gun, the sheriff’s department reported, prompting the retired deputy to also produce a gun and open fire, hitting the suspect twice in the upper torso.
The suspect was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. He was not identified. No one else was hurt.
The suspect’s handgun was recovered at the scene.